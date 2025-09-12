Plans to convert former Kettering Odeon site into open storage approved

A blueprint to convert a former leisure site into open storage has been given the nod by planners.

A plan to convert Kettering Leisure Park into an open storage site have been approved by the council, despite concerns that the town’s offering has declined dramatically in recent years.

An application was submitted by developers Rockmount Kettering Limited to change the use of the site, which consisted of the old Odeon cinema, Hobson’s Choice pub, and a number of restaurant buildings. Some buildings in the park have already been demolished, and the others already benefit from prior demolition consent.

North Northants Council (NNC) planning members were told by an officer at a committee meeting on Wednesday night (September 10) that, while the loss of the leisure site was regrettable, it would be ‘unrealistic’ to try and retain its current use as it was not commercially viable.

Many of the buildings at the leisure park have already been demolished. Credit: Google Maps

Under the application, the town’s KFC would also be at risk of demolition. According to the plans, the first phase would see all of the other buildings bulldozed for the storage site, with the KFC demolition to come forward at a later stage in the event that the fast food chain decides to leave.

The development does not propose the erection of any further buildings on site.

The application, which had an officer’s recommendation for approval, was only called into the planning committee because of an objection submitted by Kettering Town Council (KTC). It claimed that the use of the site as open storage would be a “huge, missed opportunity” and “deeply wasteful”.

Speaking on behalf of the town council at the meeting, Cllr Jonathon Smith said: “Leisure in Kettering has declined dramatically over the past 30 years. At its height, we had a football stadium, KLV’s ice rink, an adventure swimming pool, laser tag, a bingo hall, and a cinema.

Kettering Leisure Park. Credit: Google Maps

“All of that is now gone. We’re on our way to becoming a dormitory with a bowling alley and not a great deal else.”

A spokesperson for Rockmount Kettering Ltd told committee members that the units on site were not viable, which he said was evidenced by the longstanding vacancy of some of buildings and the fact that the cinema and former pub made the choice themselves to close.

He said: “Some market analysis was done around how the cinema was struggling to perform in the current circumstances, and also the wider units which benefited in the main as spin-off trade from the cinema.

“The scheme will deliver a beneficial use of a vacant and soon to be cleared site.”

He accepted that the previous leisure and commercial uses that were formerly on the site would’ve had a greater employment level, but said that the open storage scheme would deliver new employment opportunities compared to the existing cleared site.

Committee member Cllr James Towns said he was concerned about the way the site had been “chipped away at” and that he didn’t see what the town would gain from the change of use.

However, Cllr Ash Hall commented: “If it’s failed as a leisure facility, as sad as it is, it’s happening all over. What else is it going to be?

“It would be lovely to see it thriving again, but I just can’t see it happening.”

After taking the application to a vote, members approved the open storage plans with five councillors in favour and three against.