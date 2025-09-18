Up to £3.4bn investment promised for Northamptonshire for AI supercomputing factories following £31bn US-UK trade deal

Up to £3.4bn could be invested in Northamptonshire after a £31bn US-UK tech agreement was signed to bring new healthcare breakthroughs, clean homegrown energy and more investment into local communities and businesses in Britain and the United States.

The Tech Prosperity Deal focused on developing the fastest growing technologies like AI, quantum, and nuclear was announced by the nations’ governments during the two-day state visit of President Donald Trump.

US tech giants like Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI and CoreWeave have committed to boost the UK’s AI infrastructure including from data centres to computer chips, the processing power behind AI.

AI Pathfinder, a UK-based company, has announced its ‘mission’ to deliver up to 2GW (gigawatts) of sovereign (UK-based) AI supercomputing capacity at its AI Factories in the UK starting in Northants.

A spokesman for Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said: “UK-based company AI Pathfinder has committed to delivering AI compute capacity – essential to developing and deploying AI. This will begin in Northamptonshire, with an initial investment of over £1 billion.”

The company has announced it will launch its first UK ‘deployment’ in December 2025 in Northamptonshire, with planned investment of up to £3.4bn and will mark the commencement of its national operations.

The first phase of installation includes the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA – a US company headed by tech supremo and leather jacket wearing Jensen Huang.

AI Pathfinder says the AI factory will provide ‘a comprehensive and secure AI solution’ and will be able to handle complex workloads across the healthcare and advanced logistics sector.

As part of its long-term vision, AI Pathfinder plans to invest £15bn in West Scotland. This 1GW site is expected to scale into one of the largest AI infrastructure hubs in Europe, with the future potential to expand to 1.5GW.

Martin Bellamy, chairman of AI Pathfinder, said: "We've been tracking the inflection point where slow or non-adoption of AI becomes an existential risk for government, the private sector, and public services – and that point is now in sight.

"Sovereign capability is becoming not just strategic, but essential. "Our UK-based AI-as-a-Service platform will allow government, businesses, and public services to innovate at the speed of hyperscalers, with the security and data privacy of a sovereign solution.

"AI Pathfinder's mission to provide the infrastructure to deliver sovereign AI-as-a-Service is a critical part of ensuring the UK is at the forefront of the AI-powered global economy.”

Companies House shows that AI Pathfinder Inc Ltd was registered as a limited company on July 28, 2025. At least 75 per cent of the shares are owned by Mulberry Limited, who are registered on the Isle of Man. The island off the UK mainland is famed for its low-tax environment, with a standard corporate income tax rate of zero per cent for most companies.

AI Pathfinder says their ‘first of its kind fully integrated business’ will see them building AI Factories from the ground up, ‘enabling clients to transform their operations, driving efficiencies, productivity and profitability, while improving the lives of those they impact’.

Founder and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang said: “Today marks a historic chapter in US – United Kingdom technology collaboration.

“We are at the Big Bang of the AI era - and the United Kingdom stands in a Goldilocks position, where world-class talent, research and industry converge.

“By building state-of-the-art AI infrastructure and investing in British start ups, we are unlocking the power of AI for the UK - fuelling breakthroughs, creating jobs, and igniting the next industrial revolution.”

But what is an AI factory?

NVIDIA has an easy guide to that question.

An AI factory is a specialised computing infrastructure designed to create value from data by managing the entire AI life cycle, from data ingestion to training, fine-tuning, and high-volume AI inference. The primary product is intelligence, measured by token throughput, which drives decisions, automation, and new AI solutions.

How Does an AI Factory Work?

While data centres are designed to handle general-purpose computing tasks across fields, an AI factory is specifically optimised for artificial intelligence workloads, with a strong emphasis on AI inference performance and energy efficiency.

AI factories operate through a series of interconnected processes and components, each designed to optimize the creation and deployment of AI models.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "This Tech Prosperity Deal marks a generational step change in our relationship with the US, shaping the futures of millions of people on both sides of the Atlantic, and delivering growth, security and opportunity up and down the country.

“By teaming-up with world-class companies from both the UK and US, we’re laying the foundations for a future where together we are world leaders in the technology of tomorrow, creating highly skilled jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets and ensuring this partnership benefits every corner of the United Kingdom.”