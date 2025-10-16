Union Jack flag attached to A45 bridge over Rushden Lakes could be 'a danger to motorists,' warns National Highways

National Highways has issued a warning that flags near busy roads can pose a risk to drivers after a flag was installed high over the A45 near Rushden Lakes.

A Union Flag has been put up on the bridge over the A45 connecting Crown Park to Rushden Lakes, fixed to a suspender cable on the 28-metre high A frame bridge with zip ties, approximately 10 feet above the bridge’s floor.

Following its appearance, a National Highways spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Safety is our priority and we do all we can to protect those who use our roads.

"Items such as flags attached to a bridge could pose a danger to motorists on the road below and may need to be removed for safety reasons.”

Flags have been installed throughout Northamptonshire, most notably on lampposts as part of the nationwide ‘Operation Raise the Colours.’

However, National Highways has urged those hanging flags over roads to consider the safety implications, especially with regards to busy roads.