Unauthorised drivers using Corby George Street 'cut-through' to face £70 fines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic enforcement ANPR cameras are set to go live in George Street, Corby next month in an attempt to stop motorists taking a short cut through part of the town centre.

Those breaching the ban will face a fine of up to £70 if they fail to pay within 21 days but penalty notices will not be sent out in the first six months - first-time offenders will just receive a warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enforcement measures are being introduced to deter drivers from crossing the section of George Street that links Corporation Street with James Ashworth VC Square.

Corby, town centre George Street/National World

The move will improve safety for pedestrians by allowing only taxis, buses and cyclists to enter the main crossing section between the hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Cllr Matt Binley, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We have had comments and concerns from residents about the safety of this particular stretch of road for pedestrians.

"Following this feedback, earlier in the year, executive agreed to replacing the current traffic regulation order (TRO) with one that would allow enforcement of vehicle access restrictions, this was followed up by a public consultation and measures will now be introduced from March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The introduction of enforcement measures is always a last resort, but we hope that by amending the TRO and using ANPR will help reduce the number of vehicles using George Street, making a significant improvement to the area.”

Measures have been introduced following a six-day North Northamptonshire Council survey, that found an astonishing 23,051 motorists caught on the road when it’s believed they shouldn’t have been there.

NNC says its works will ‘significantly improve the accessibility and mobility for pedestrians and cyclists’ moving between the town shops and the leisure quarter that includes the Core Theatre, Savoy Cinema and Corby International Pool.

They hope as well as improving the ‘attractiveness of the public realm’ and reducing noise from road vehicles, it will be safer for shoppers during busy times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a grace period in place for the next six months, in which anyone driving through the section of George Street will receive a warning letter but not be fined, on the first occasion only.

If they continue to flout the rules, a fine will be issued. Once the six-month grace period has finished, anyone not permitted to drive through the section will receive a letter and fine.

Anyone found to be breaching the order would face a fine of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “Although we are introducing enforcement measures on this stretch of George Street, for the next six months - there will be a grace period, with anyone driving unpermitted through receiving a warning letter, which will give drivers time to adjust to the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to mention that buses, taxis, private hire and cyclists will still be able access the section, so pedestrians should still be aware when using the crossing.”