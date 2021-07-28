Two more arrested in Wellingborough man murder investigation

A further two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder as a result of the investigation into the death of a Wellingborough man.

Kamil Leszczynski, 33, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, was discovered at about 4.30pm on July 1 close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

On Wednesday (July 21) officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU) arrested a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s, both from the Northamptonshire area, in connection to the incident.

Kamil Leszczynski had lived in Wellingborough for ten years

Det Supt Ian Simmons, from MCU, leading the investigation, said: “While we have made two further arrests in the case, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who knew Kamil, had knowledge of his whereabouts in the lead up to July 1, or if you have any knowledge of the fields where his body was found.

“No matter how insignificant a piece of information seems, it could play a vital role in our investigation, so please get in touch.”

One man has been released on bail and the second was released under investigation, as police enquiries continue.

The 33-year-old had lived in Wellingborough for 10 years and searches had taken place in the town. A family tribute to Kamil released earlier this month said: “Kamil was a wonderful person and a wonderful brother.

“He was a cheerful and affectionate man.

"He loved his sister, and was always caring and supportive of her.

“He will be missed by all of his family and friends.”