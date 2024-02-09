The scene on the A14 westbound this lunctime after a lorry-load of migrants were taken out of a lorry. Image: Alison Bagley

Two suspects are being questioned this morning after the discovery of two groups of migrants in the back of lorries yesterday (Thursday, January 8).

One man was arrested in Kettering by Northamptonshire Police.

The truck contained Ferrero Rochers. Image: Alison Bagley

A second, aged 37, has been taken into custody by Leicestershire Police.

There has been no further information about the number of people found inside the lorries, their wellbeing or their nationalities but this newspaper spoke to an eye-witness who said they were able to walk out of the lorry, which was carrying a shipment of Ferrero Rocher, on the A14.