Two arrests after migrants found in lorries on A14 at Kettering and in neighbouring Lutterworth
Two suspects are being questioned this morning after the discovery of two groups of migrants in the back of lorries yesterday (Thursday, January 8).
The Home Office says two men were taken into custody after the incident at an A14 service station in Kettering and another discovery shortly afterwards at Magna Park in Lutterworth.
One man was arrested in Kettering by Northamptonshire Police.
A second, aged 37, has been taken into custody by Leicestershire Police.
There has been no further information about the number of people found inside the lorries, their wellbeing or their nationalities but this newspaper spoke to an eye-witness who said they were able to walk out of the lorry, which was carrying a shipment of Ferrero Rocher, on the A14.
The Home Office has not confirmed whether the incidents are linked and said they won’t comment further at this time, but local information suggests that the two are not separate incidents.