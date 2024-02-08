Migrants pulled from back of Ferrero Rocher lorry at A14 service station in Kettering
Up to 20 migrants have been discovered hiding in a Ferrero Rocher lorry on the A14 this afternoon.
The emergency services pulled over at least two HGVs at the BP Garage on the westbound junction between junctions nine and eight in Kettering.
An eye-witness said that he saw police officers following the lorries into the service station before they were pulled over.
"Between 16 and 20 people jumped out,” he said.
"They all looked like men and they were all walking. They took them away in a police van.”
More than a dozen ambulance, police, fire engines and other assorted emergency vehicles from across North Northamptonshire were on the scene at about 12.30pm.
The slip road into the service station was blocked off by undercover police cars and traffic built up on both carriageways.
Our reporters saw six sleeping bags and foil blankets lying on the ground next to a huge pallet of Ferrero Rochers that had been taken out of the lorry to allow the migrants to escape. A second lorry parked next to it, also with Polish plates, was completely empty.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at the A14 westbound services between junctions 8 and 9 involving a concern for welfare.
“We were called at 11.30am today (February 8) and inquiries to ensure the safety of those involved are ongoing.
“There is no wider risk to members of the public as a result of this incident however motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.”
The Home Office have been contacted for comment.