Twelve-person HMO planned for former family home on Corby's Lincoln estate

The house - complete with dumped matress - in Skegness Walk

Council planners are being asked to consider a retrospective application for a 12-person House in Multiple Occupation in a semi-detached Corby home.

The house has already been converted to fit seven bedrooms into the former five-bed building, and now the applicant is asking planners to legitimise the work that has been carried out.

The owner of the home in Skegness Walk on Corby's tough Lincoln Estate wants planning permission from North Northamptonshire Council to house 12 adults across the bedrooms, which range in size from 7.6 square metres to 19.8 sqm.

The house is attached to two other properties at the first and ground floors.

Four of the required car parking spaces would be provided on neighbouring Spalding Road.

The former Corby Development Corporation house was bought for £72,000 in 2014 by the current owner Dardan Zeka, who is also the applicant.

The planning application states that a council planning officer inspected the property and was 'satisfied with the alterations and layout and did not have any reason for the works not to be approved'.

Recent works have seen windows at the property replaced - although guttering has not yet been connected to downpipes

The documents also state that the council's HMO officer at the property and he was also happy with the works carried out and the space provided.

Alongside planning permission, any home with more than five tenants from different households also needs a separate HMO licence - although there is no current record on the council's website of an application for a licence for the house in Skegness Walk.