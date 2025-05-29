Twelve candidates on ballot paper for two remaining seats for North Northants Council including THREE for Reform UK

Voters will have a choice of 12 candidates on the ballot paper for the two remaining seats on North Northants Council (NNC) at the election for the Higham Ferrers ward.

The poll was rearranged for Thursday, June 12, after Liberal Democrat candidate John Ratcliffe sadly died just before the May 1 election.

With the delay, voters are in the unusual position of already knowing the political make-up of the unitary council before they place their cross in the box.

Hotly-contested, the two-seat ward originally had 11 candidates vying for the privilege to serve the community.

Now there will be 12 names on the ballot paper – three Reform UK candidates, two Greens, two Labour, two Conservative, two independents and one Liberal Democrat.

Reform UK have nominated three candidates for the two seats. A spokesman for NNC has confirmed the names of all three candidates will appear on the ballot paper.

Replacing one original candidate is Elisa Perna. She has already stood – and failed to win – in the May NNC election for her home ward of Oundle coming sixth.

She has been urging people to vote for her and Reform UK colleague Mark Haddon and not the ‘first candidate’ on the paper (Alan Leigh Beswick)who she has announced is unable to stand due to ‘unforeseen personal circumstances’. She says he was ‘not removable from the ballot in time’.

The candidates for the Higham Ferrers ward are:

Tara Allston (Green ) – says she will bring a fresh energy, ‘compassion and a strong record of community and charity work’ to the role

Alan Leigh Beswick (Reform) – former director of Monoworld Recycling in Rushden who was standing as one of the two candidates in the original poll

John Baugh (Conservative Party) – a current Higham Ferrers town councillor

Jennie Bone (Conservative Party) – an experienced councillor who has served on parish, town and unitary councils. The local party said the Tory candidates are standing to ‘deliver strong representation and real results for the community’. She served as vice-chairman of North Northamptonshire Council for the municipal year 2024/2025

Jay Connolly (Independent) – says he won’t toe any party line but wants to do ‘what's right’ for Higham Ferrers, Chelveston and Caldecott, fighting on local issues

Zara Cunliffe (Labour) who says she and other candidates have been ‘threatened’ to have objects thrown at them if they knocked on certain doors. But says local Labour candidates are’ trying to improve things for their local area’. She volunteers for local charities

Mark Haddon (Reform) – one of the two Reform UK candidates on the original ballot has been re-nominated

Gerald Kelly (Green) – already has experience as a Higham Ferrers Town Councillor serving the local community

Chris Nelson (Lib Dem) – a seasoned campaigner and general election candidate, who left front-line politics after being abused over his stammer, returns to the fray

Elisa Perna (Reform) – She says she is standing to be a ‘strong, independent voice’ for Higham Ferrers bringing a ‘common-sense approach, not party politics’

Peter Tomas (Independent) – former Conservative mayor of Higham and East Northants Councillor independent since 2019

Helen Willmott (Labour Party) – community arts programme specialist, Helen Willmott says it’s important to her to make sure everyone in the town can take part in community activities. She volunteers with charities in the town

Devon Robert Kelly (Reform) nomination withdrawn

Polls open on Thursday, June 14 at 7am until 10pm – all voters must take photo ID.

Applications for postal votes closed on May 28.

To vote by proxy, voters can complete a proxy application form and submit it to the electoral registration office by 5pm on June 4, 2025.

Verification and counting of ballot papers will take place Friday, June 13, 2025.

For further information go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/upcoming-elections/election-councillors-higham-ferrers-ward