A Liberal Democrat election candidate who left front-line politics after being abused over his stammer is to stand in the Higham Ferrers by-election.

Chris Nelson stepped back from politics last year after suffering horrendous abuse over his stammer during two general election campaigns.

He said at the time: "Whether aimed directly at my stammer, or the simple abuse of the playground bully, I have been physically squared up to on the doorstep, verbally abused and physically chased on the street, had audio recordings of radio broadcasts used to mock my speech online, witnessed ordinary voters fantasise about hanging me from a lamppost, as well as writing to my employer to demand that I be sacked.”

But now Mr Nelson says he has decided to stand in the Higham Ferrers by-election.

Chris Nelson of the Liberal Democrats, speaking at hustings in 2019, is returning to politics.

The ballot is being run after the death of Liberal Democrat candidate John Ratcliffe just before the local council elections earlier this month.

He said his decision was driven by what he described as the ‘extreme ideology’ of Reform UK, who took control of North Northamptonshire Council after winning a majority.

Chris Nelson said: “I am honoured to stand in the place of John Ratcliffe. John was a kind, warm and generous man, but Reform are proving themselves to be the exact opposite. I simply couldn't let the values he stood for go undefended.

“Higham Ferrers is a beautiful town that I know well, and I am determined it should be protected from Reform's extreme ideology. With everything from special educational needs and mental health support, to LGBT Pride and precious community groups under threat, nothing seems safe from their chopping block. It is the vulnerable, not the powerful, who will pay the price.

“I did not expect to be standing again so soon after the abuse that I experienced, yet I cannot remain silent when the soul of our community is at stake.”

“In place of Reform's anger and division, I believe that Britain is at our strongest when we work together. I have faith in the compassionate community that Higham Ferrers already has and will do my utmost to protect it.”

The rearranged poll will take place on Thursday, June 12. The official candidate list has not been finalised but you will be able to find it here in the coming weeks.