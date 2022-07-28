TV's Angela sings praise of a charity concert visiting Northamptonshire

The 100-voice choir, Gaudeamus Chorale

A choir’s summer tour, supported by Alzheimer’s Society ambassador Angela Rippon, will not only aim to raise the roof but vital funds to support thousands of people living with dementia in Northamptonshire.

The 100-voice choir, Gaudeamus Chorale, is preparing to perform a varied repertoire including Elgar’s ‘Give unto the Lord’ and Mozart’s ‘Requiem’, helping to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

They have three upcoming public concerts including a performance at Oundle School Chapel on Thursday, August 25 at 7pm.

Anthony Ogden, chairman of Gaudeamus Chorale’s organising committee said: “There’s something about being part of a large choir that is very uplifting. There is joy and adrenaline when singing in such grand venues too, it is exciting.”

Gaudeamus Chorale has performed in many of the great cathedrals across Europe. Along with several members of the choir, Anthony has experienced a loved one affected by dementia after his mum died with the condition.

The Gaudeamus Chorale has raised money for other charities in the past but, for this summer’s tour, Alzheimer’s Society was felt to be a very fitting cause.

He said: “There’s so much attention around dementia at the moment and rightly so, it’s relevant and important to get behind a worthy cause like this. Profit from the ticket sales and any collection at the concerts will go to the charity.”

Joining each concert to also perform will be four international soloists.

Angela Rippon, patron of Gaudeamus Chorale’s tour and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, is encouraging people across Northamptonshire to support this event.

She said: “The beautiful sounds from the choir in these grand venues are not to be missed.

“I’m delighted they have chosen to support Alzheimer’s Society this year. I’ve received the vital support the charity provides to people affected by dementia and know the value of this, following the diagnosis of my mother’s dementia in 2004.

“As well as its support, the charity is a powerful force for change, providing help and hope to more than 900,000 people living with dementia across the UK.”

More than 9,700 people are estimated to be living with dementia in Northamptonshire.