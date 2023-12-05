Tributes to Evening Telegraph's pioneering female press photographer Helga Neal who has died aged 100

She joined the newspaper after serving in the WAAF

Tributes have been paid to one of this newspaper’s pioneering female press photographers Helga Neal (nee Tye) who has died at the age of 100.

Helga worked as one of the few female press photographers employed in local newspapers – she went on to manage her husband’s family business.

Incredibly capable and quick to adapt, German-born Helga began at the Evening Telegraph’s Dryland Street offices after the end of the Second World War.

Helga Neal (nee Tye) family photo with Helga with her trusty camera working for the Northants Evening Telegraph/National World

Moving from a job as receptionist, moving from selling reprints, to darkroom technician – she eventually became a photographer for the paper.

Mary Tye, Helga’s sister-in-law, said: “My own mother remembered Helga when she could only speak German. Her father was from Kettering, he was in the Intelligence Corps and stationed in Germany. Her parents met during the First World War. She came to England when she was eight and her mum opened a hairdressers.”

When Helga was 10 her mum had twins, Peter, and John – John later married Mary.

After working as a teacher, Helga joined the WAAF as a wireless operator returning to Kettering after being demobbed. She hoped to use her electrical training learnt in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) on the press, but was offered a front-of house role. Her interest in photography helped her forge a career in the darkroom and then out on the road as a ‘snapper’.

Helga Neal nee Tye /National World

Travelling from job to job on a bike, she took her Speed Graphic camera with glass plates and flash in her duffel coat pockets. Eventually she bought a Hillman Minx to drive to assignments.

Kit Mallin, who followed in Helga’s footsteps at the Evening Telegraph, remembers hearing stories of Helga.

He said: “She was way before my time at the Telegraph but I was once told she turned up to a football match at Corby and sat by the goal but she used a massive flash. She got chucked out of the ground because the goalie said it had put him off.”

Pat and Helga Neal

Sister-in-law Mary said: “She built her own cedar bungalow in Station Road, Kettering and married quite late. I think she was about 40. She married Pat Neal, the general manager of Wicksteed Park. There were dances at the park every weekend and she would take the photos, so she knew him very well.

"They moved into the main house at the park. When she left the Evening Telegraph she set up as a photographer – everybody knew her."

When Pat retired due to ill health, the couple moved to a house in Cransley and worked for the family business farming and the Kettering Loam Company. Helga became manager, while caring for Pat, and then her parents.

Mary said: “She never had children but had lots of nephews and nieces.”

Helga with fellow photographer Percy Jarrett

In September Helga celebrated her 100th birthday at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering. She died peacefully on November 15.

Her funeral service takes place at St Andrews Church, Cransley on December 5 at 11.45am.

Donations if desired for an animal charity of your choice may be sent to Averil Phillips and Family, Independent Funeral Directors, Northampton House, Station Road,