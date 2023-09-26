News you can trust since 1897
Century celebrations for local care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.
By Samantha FawcettContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST- 2 min read
Helga Neal started her birthday celebrations with a wonderful visit from family, before being joined on the day by staff, friends and other residents as she received her card and telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday.

A party followed and everyone enjoyed a slice of the special birthday cake made and decorated by the home’s Second Chef Sophie.

German born Helga who moved to England with her mother after the First World War is very used to high society parties, having worked for the Evening Telegraph as a photographer, she used to take photographs of all the visiting celebrities to Wicksteed Park when they attended the gala dinners.

Happy 100th Birthday 'Helga'Happy 100th Birthday 'Helga'
The park is also where she met the love of her life, the then General Manager of Wicksteed Park. After marrying, Helga and he lived in the parks’ main house for several years before building their own home and settling in Cransley.

Helga was overwhelmed to receive a message from the King and adored all her gifts and flowers saying ‘I cannot quite believe this is all for me?’

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager of Barchester Elm Bank added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Helga is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents requiring full and respite care.

