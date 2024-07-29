Tributes pour in for beloved TV personality, sports coach and Corby legend John Anderson
John was best known nationally for his role as referee on the TV series Gladiators but was also well-known and respected locally as a coach at Corby Athletics Club.
He appeared in the game show's original run from 1992 to 2000 and also the 2008 revamp. This is where you’d hear him use the famous catchphrase: "Contender, ready, Gladiator, ready".
During his time, John coached hundreds of athletes including David Moorcroft, Judy Simpson, Sheila Carey, John Graham, Liz McColgan, Lynne MacDougall, David Jenkins, David Wilson, William Sharman and many more.
He was national coach for the Amateur Athletics Association of England and subsequently the first full-time national coach in Scotland.
Following his passing a number of tributes poured in.
Bill Boyd of Corby Athletics Club said: “John was an excellent coach, Scotland’s first national coach, he coached hundreds of athletes to international appearances.
“He certainly was a great coach and he certainly had a big influence on a lot of people that worked with him and he’ll be sorely missed.
“He escalated with the Gladiators thing and everything else but first and foremost he was a very good athletics coach, people like him, Tom McNab, Wilf Paish, big big influences, some of the best coaches this country has seen.
“He made people determined to do well.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of chats with John when he was there, you could always ask him something and he was willing to help.”
Former Corby MP Andy Sawford said: “John was a great Corby character and he was a good friend to all of us in the local Labour Party.
“John was a longstanding member and he was a strong supporter of our campaigns. John lived a great and full life and he will be missed by many.
“We send condolences to John’s family and friends.”
Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab), leader of Corby Town Council said: “I knew John Anderson for many years and I got to know him when I was more active in Corby Town Football Club around 20 years ago.
“He was someone I admired, seeing him working on the track with young people, trying to mould them into good athletes was remarkable.
“I also got to know him outside of the sports arena as well in the Labour Party and other avenues and he’s somebody I always found to be a good guy to get on with and he’ll be greatly missed.”
Many also posted to social media to express their condolences, including the Gladiators official social media channels.
They posted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved referee, John Anderson, at the age of 92. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. John will forever be remembered as the iconic voice that brought "Gladiators Ready! Contenders Ready!"”
