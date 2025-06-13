Tributes paid to former MP for Kettering who has died
Lord Roger Freeman represented the Kettering constituency from1983 to 1997 winning three elections – he was made a life peer in 1997
During his time in the Commons he served in junior roles in the Ministry of Defence and Department of Health before being being appointed Minister of State
in the Department for Transport where he championed the building of the A14 ‘A1-M1’ link road.
A spokesman for the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association said: “The Rt. Hon. The Lord Roger Norman Freeman was a well loved and well thought of Member of Parliament for Kettering.
“We were honoured to have had him as our Member of Parliament from 1983 to 1997.
“Our thoughts are with his wife The Lady Jennifer Freeman OBE and their family.”
A letter of condolence has been sent to his wife from the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association.
In July 1994, Roger Freeman was appointed to the Ministry of Defence as Minister of State for Procurement.
His final post was as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Public Service.
Rosie Wrighting Labour MP for Kettering said: “I was sad to hear of the passing of The Rt. Hon. The Lord Roger Freeman.
“Roger served the Kettering constituency for 14 years and I know that he was a well-loved Member of Parliament who was thought of very highly locally.
“My thoughts are with his wife and all of his family and friends.”
Lord Freeman died on June 2, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.