Tributes paid to former MP for Kettering who has died

A former Kettering MP has died at the age of 83.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Roger Freeman represented the Kettering constituency from1983 to 1997 winning three elections – he was made a life peer in 1997

During his time in the Commons he served in junior roles in the Ministry of Defence and Department of Health before being being appointed Minister of State

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

in the Department for Transport where he championed the building of the A14 ‘A1-M1’ link road.

MP Roger Freeman opens in front of the new Pytchley Road bridge, on September 21, 1991/National World

A spokesman for the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association said: “The Rt. Hon. The Lord Roger Norman Freeman was a well loved and well thought of Member of Parliament for Kettering.

“We were honoured to have had him as our Member of Parliament from 1983 to 1997.

“Our thoughts are with his wife The Lady Jennifer Freeman OBE and their family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter of condolence has been sent to his wife from the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association.

Lord Roger Freeman/ ROGER HARRIS PHOTOGRAPHY

In July 1994, Roger Freeman was appointed to the Ministry of Defence as Minister of State for Procurement.

His final post was as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Public Service.

Rosie Wrighting Labour MP for Kettering said: “I was sad to hear of the passing of The Rt. Hon. The Lord Roger Freeman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Roger served the Kettering constituency for 14 years and I know that he was a well-loved Member of Parliament who was thought of very highly locally.

“My thoughts are with his wife and all of his family and friends.”

Lord Freeman died on June 2, 2025.