Tribute to 'fantastic mummy' Courtney Donnelly who died in Corby to Market Harborough road crash

The family of a woman who died in a fatal crash have described her as a ‘fun-loving girl and fantastic mummy.’

Courtney Donnelly, 23, died following a single-vehicle collision on the A427 Harborough Road at Brampton Ash, shortly after 11.20pm on Sunday, September 17.

Police have today released this tribute written to her by her family:

The family of Courtney Donnelly have paid tribute to her

“We are completely and utterly devastated.

“Courtney was such a fun-loving girl and an amazing parent to her little girl - Lily-Mae - who will sadly have to grow up without her fantastic mummy.

“She was also a wonderful big sister to her little brother Harry and a loving daughter to her mum Mandy who is totally in shock, devastated and broken after receiving the news of losing her baby girl as she would always call her.

“Courtney would make TikToks with family and friends and just loved being a mum and going on outings with her little girl to fun places.

"She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she loved to have her nails done - they were long but that was her totally living life and having fun.

“We are not sure if we will ever come to terms with this loss and the events of that night, but we will always make sure her memory lives on.

“Finally, we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that has donated to her GoFundMe page - the generosity of so many has been overwhelming and we can now give her the send-off she deserves.

“We’d also like to thank everyone for their lovely messages of support and to those that have paid their respects at the place where she sadly passed away and laid flowers and candles.

“Also to her close friends that decorated her flat door with beautiful pictures of all her favourite memories and then letting off balloons together was very moving for us as a family.

“She was loved so much by so many people.

"We as a family are still grieving and trying to come to terms with everything but thank you to everyone for their support.”