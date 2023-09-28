News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Woman killed in Corby to Market Harborough road crash named

She died in a crash just after 11.20pm on Sunday, September 17
By Alison Bagley
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST
The 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car and died in a crash just after 11.20pm on Sunday, September 17, has been named in court.

Steven Michael Gaskell, 30, of King Street, Kettering appeared before magistrates in Northampton yesterday (Wednesday) after the incident at Brampton Ash earlier this month.

His passenger was named as Courtney Donnelly who died when a black Mini Cooper travelling from Corby towards Market Harborough left the A427 road.

The scene on the A427 Corby to Market Harborough RoadThe scene on the A427 Corby to Market Harborough Road
Gaskell has been charged with causing death while driving when disqualified, death while driving with no insurance and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, cannabis.

He was remanded into custody until Wednesday, November 8 when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.