Woman killed in Corby to Market Harborough road crash named
The 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car and died in a crash just after 11.20pm on Sunday, September 17, has been named in court.
Steven Michael Gaskell, 30, of King Street, Kettering appeared before magistrates in Northampton yesterday (Wednesday) after the incident at Brampton Ash earlier this month.
His passenger was named as Courtney Donnelly who died when a black Mini Cooper travelling from Corby towards Market Harborough left the A427 road.
Gaskell has been charged with causing death while driving when disqualified, death while driving with no insurance and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, cannabis.
He was remanded into custody until Wednesday, November 8 when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.