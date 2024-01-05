Trial date set for man accused of causing death of Kettering driver Kelsey Walsh

Josh Perkins has denied the charge against him

A man accused of leaving a trailer in a dangerous position, which allegedly led to the death of a Kettering man, has formally entered a not guilty plea at crown court.

Joshua Lewis Perkins made his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, January 4) to answer a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 31-year-old formally entered a not guilty plea, watched by twelve members of Kelsey’s family and his friends.

Joshua Perkins was driven away from the front of the court during a magistrates' hearing earlier this year. Image: National World

Perkins is said to have left an unlit trailer in a dangerous position on the Telford Way industrial estate on January 24, 2022, which Kelsey’s vehicle then hit.

Moving tributes were paid to talented footballer Kelsey following his death.

At a short hearing before His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, a four-day trial was set for December this year, nearly two years after the fatal crash.