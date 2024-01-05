Trial date set for man accused of causing death of Kettering driver Kelsey Walsh
A man accused of leaving a trailer in a dangerous position, which allegedly led to the death of a Kettering man, has formally entered a not guilty plea at crown court.
Joshua Lewis Perkins made his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, January 4) to answer a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 31-year-old formally entered a not guilty plea, watched by twelve members of Kelsey’s family and his friends.
Perkins is said to have left an unlit trailer in a dangerous position on the Telford Way industrial estate on January 24, 2022, which Kelsey’s vehicle then hit.
Moving tributes were paid to talented footballer Kelsey following his death.
At a short hearing before His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, a four-day trial was set for December this year, nearly two years after the fatal crash.
He was bailed and will be back before the court in March for an administrative hearing.