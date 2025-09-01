Tickets on sale now for renowned Northamptonshire horror maze Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights

Dr Fright’s will return to White’s Nurseries in Earls Barton for its 15th anniversary this year, promising ‘a twisted festival of fear like no other’.

Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights is an annual occurrence which has built a reputation for its impressive set design and immersive horror-themes mazes.

2025 will be the 15th year for the event, and will bring attendees along to seven horror mazes populated with over 70 live actors per night.

Robert Gray, co-founder of Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights, said “We’re incredibly excited to unleash Horrorfest, a twisted music festival where the acts are killer in every sense of the word. Each maze is like stepping into a different horror movie, and this year’s lineup might just be our wildest yet.

Dr. Fright’s Halloween Nights will run from October 16 to November 1 at White's Nurseries in Earls Barton

"We can’t wait for people to experience it.”

Horrorfest will include themes and mazes including Death Metal Manor, Rave from the Grave, and The Grindhouse: Blood Country, all inspired by music festival tents.

Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights will run from October 16 to November 1. Organisers expect demand to be high as last year’s event sold out completely, and so it is recommended that people wanting to attend book in advance.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today, and can be found online here.

Since its inception in 2010, Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights has grown into one of the UK’s most celebrated Halloween events, winning multiple awards including ‘Best Multi-Part Scream Event’ at the Scarecon Awards. Known for its immersive themes, original concepts, and high-quality production, the event continues to push the boundaries of fear and live entertainment.

Ticket prices increase the closer to Halloween, with the cheapest starting at £23.95 (or 34.95 for fast track), rising to £31.95 (or £42.95 for fast track), and are subject to a booking fee.

More information about Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights can be found online here.