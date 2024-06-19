Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Frights, an annual Halloween maze at Earls Barton’s White’s Nurseries, has scooped a prize for Best Multi Part Scream Event at the Scarecon awards, just weeks before tickets for the 2024 event go on sale.

After accepting the accolade at Scarecon in Newcastle on June 5, Robert Gray, co-founder of Dr Fright's Halloween Nights, expressed his ‘gratitude and pride’ in receiving the award at Europe's only trade show for the scare attraction and horror industry.

He said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have won the UK's Best Multi-Part Scream Event at Scarecon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication and creativity of our incredible team and the local actors who bring our visions to life each year.

Dr Frights took home the prize for UK's Best Multi-Part Scream Event at the 2024 Scarecon Awards

"Route 666 was an ambitious project, and seeing it receive such high recognition is truly rewarding. We want to thank everyone involved, especially our amazing cast and crew, for their relentless effort and passion.

"We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our loyal visitors, whose support and enthusiasm inspire us to keep pushing the boundaries of fear and entertainment."

When we braved the maze last year, we praised Route 666’s eerie atmosphere and sky-high production value saying that ‘13 iterations of Dr Frights doesn’t make it any less frightening, it rather serves to refine a formula that has consistently sent chills up the spines of Northamptonshire locals for all those years.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Frights was also nominated for Best Scene/Set Piece for its Scream Cinema, which we called ‘the smartest, most eerie moment of the whole show’ as well as Best Original Idea for Downtown Hell-A, another element of the experience we highlighted.

The attraction has been a mainstay in Northamptonshire’s Halloween activities since its inception in 2010, with more than 100 local actors taking part in the spectacle that last year celebrated its 13th anniversary.

This year, visitors will take a return trip down Route 666, with seven all-new mazes to explore and endure, the first being ‘Stormvale Cemetery’.