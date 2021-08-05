Thrapston Nine Arches Bridge reopens after roadworks hampered by water from above and below

A six-month long programme to repair, strengthen and resurface a bridge across the River Nene at Thrapston has been completed with the road fully reopening to traffic..

The part-medieval Nine Arches Bridge linking Thrapston with Islip had been closed for longer than planned after a leaky water main was discovered.

Having started work on strengthening and repair works in February, initially under a full road closure, the project was completed last night (Wednesday, August 4).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine Arches Bridge in Thrapston

Northamptonshire Highways had to contend with extreme weather conditions in the spring after river levels rose suspending work using a floating pontoon.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “We realise how important this bridge is to the community and are delighted the road is fully reopened, traffic lights functioning and all traffic management removed.

"I am sure you will join me in congratulating our expert team who have worked in some extreme weather conditions, much of the time from a pontoon under the bridge, for completing this scheme on programme."

Earlier in the year the bridge had been closed for six weeks. Repairs and strengthening works on bridge in Thrapston over the River Nene on Bridge Street/Kettering Road were due to last about five months.

Nine Arches Bridge Thrapston

The first stage of the scheme saw work on the main navigation arch closing the road and bridge to boats and cars.

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council Cllr Jason Smithers said: “These works were essential to keep the bridge safe and I’m delighted that they have now been completed.

“The bridge is a valuable heritage asset, which everyone in the local area will be familiar with, so it’s important that we carried out the works while maintaining its historic integrity.”