Thrapston's Nine Arches bridge mains burst repair nearing completion

A busy road linking two communities either side of the River Nene has still not re-opened after resurfacing works on an historic bridge uncovered a burst water main.

Work on the historic medieval Nine Arches Bridge had been due to finish at 6pm on Sunday (July 25) but the road had to remain closed.

Northamptonshire Highways apologised for the 'inconvenience' and asked people to use the signed diversion taking vehicles on to the A14 - a four mile route.

Nine Arches Bridge

The problem began on Saturday, July 24, when the road could not be re-opened after the burst had been discovered.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: "Our teams have been working to fix a burst water main. The repair will be completed tomorrow, so highways can then repair and resurface the road."

Messages on social media from Northants Highways had warned motorists that Nine Arches Bridge, that was due to re-open at 6pm, would need to remain closed for works and they apologised for 'any inconvenience'."

On Sunday they said: "Hi. We are on site and carrying our gully works. The road will remain closed over night and tomorrow. Please use the diversion route and thank you for your understanding."

Yesterday they said: "Anglian Water are attending as there is an issue with the mains. Until further investigations are completed we will keep the road closed for safety. We will update later today." Later adding: "Works will continue and the road does need to remain closed. We are sorry for the inconvenience but will reopen as soon as possible.

The repairs are part of a scheme begun in February that was scheduled to last five months. The first stage of the work taking place under the main navigation arch required a six-week road closure, with the navigation also closed to river traffic.

Motorists should continue to use the diversaion

Access to Thrapston during road closures

· Drivers should use A14 Junction 13 from both east and west directions to access the town

· There will be no vehicle access into Thrapston from the west through Islip, junction 12 of the A14 or from the A6116 from Corby.

· From Corby and the A6116 go straight across the roundabout where you would normally turn left into Islip and Thrapston. Join the A14 at Junction 12 and then take the exit at Junction 13.