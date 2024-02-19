Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new owners of a prominent hotel have announced their intentions to re-open the venue – but have also warned residents and visitors to stay out of the building because of safety concerns.

People in the town had been surprised when The Bridge Hotel in Thrapston had shut its doors suddenly, leaving customers, residents and suppliers shocked and disappointed.

The hotel in Bridge Street had been taking bookings just a week prior to it suddenly shutting its doors, taking down its website and blocking off the car park.

Bridge Hotel Thrapston

Its new owners – Thrapston Bridge Hotel 2024 – have added a ‘public safety and security announcement’ to the hotel website revealing they have taken over the business but for people to keep out.

They said: “The hotel has undergone a change in ownership, prompting a temporary closure for business operations.

“Despite recent refurbishments in bedrooms and some associated spaces, it has been determined that extensive repairs are needed, with certain areas being deemed very unsafe. In the interest of public safety, the management has decided to close the hotel until professional services can address these concerns. During this period, access to the premises is strictly prohibited.

“Please refrain from attempting to enter the Bridge Hotel during this closure for your own safety!”

To ensure the security of the area the hotel owners say there will be ‘regular security patrols’ and a ‘police presence’ established.

The hotel owners said: “This measure is in place to safeguard the well-being of the general public and discourage any unauthorised access to the premises. We kindly ask the neighbourhood watch to report any suspicious activities to the police.”

It is believed the process of clearing and boarding up the premises will start in the next few weeks.

The owners added: “Your understanding and cooperation during this period are greatly appreciated. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we look forward to welcoming you back to the Bridge Hotel in the near future.