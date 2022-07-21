Thrapston firms supporting Founder15 charity initiative again

The two Thrapston companies are supporting Founder15 for a second year

Two Thrapston businesses are supporting a charity initiative to help change the lives of young people in Northamptonshire.

Scotts of Thrapston and Scotts Timber Engineering have signed up to the Founder15 charity initiative again.

It will be the second year for both companies, both of which are based in Thrapston, of supporting the programme, which involves donating £5,000 a year to this local cause.

Run by Northampton Saints Foundation, Founder15 is a way for businesses to further support the foundation by providing its social inclusion and education departments with funding to inspire, support and educate nine to 19 year-olds through its programmes.

According to the charity’s latest Impact Report, more than 5,600 children from more than 100 schools took part in its education programmes last year.

And 93 per cent of students returned to education, training or employment as part of its Engage programme.

Managing director James Scott said: “Forming valuable connections with and giving back to the local community in which we’ve been operating for more than 100 years is extremely important to us.

“The Founder15 programme is an amazing programme that’s changing the lives of young people in Northamptonshire in so many positive ways.

"Becoming a Founder15 member means we can help the foundation continue its fantastic work; transforming even more lives and creating many more positive and successful futures.

"What the foundation is achieving is truly inspirational and we’re keen to support its work in a wider capacity too.”

Gemma Shields, the foundation’s business support manager, said: “The support we’re receiving means we can continue our vital work.

"It’s also enabling us to grow, so we can reach more young people and create even more positive futures.

"We will not rest until every young person we work with, however difficult their past, is on the path to a positive future.”

The foundation uses the values of Northampton RFC and power of sport to inspire, support and educate young people and their communities.

Founder15 is just one of several support streams that enable the foundation to deliver its social inclusion and education programmes:

1. Premiership Rugby Champions: focuses on tackling character, health and numeracy

Delivered via an app, this programme features video content from Northampton Saints players and is aimed at primary schoolchildren.

2. Values: focuses on teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship – the values of rugby

This bespoke programme encourages interaction, understanding and personal development, with pupils being asked to discuss and develop their knowledge of the three values.

3. Engage: is a social inclusion programme designed to help get students back into school

Practical-based activities are used to empower students to see the positives in everyday life and tailored progression pathways are developed based on students’ needs.