Residents have been invited to comment on the amendments to controversial plans that could see a warehouse built on farmland between Thrapston and Titchmarsh.

The hybrid planning application for Thrapston Business Park was submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) in May 2022 but following the submission, historic remains were given Scheduled Ancient Monument (SAM) status to protect Titchmarsh Roman Town.

Developer IM Properties’ altered plans were put on show at a drop-in event attended by dozens to see the relocation of the proposed site access off the A605 to the southwest of the site away from the SAM as well as an attenuation pond, pedestrian/cycle facilities and landscaping.

One of the new warehouses would be home to DSV – a global transport and logistics company – currently based in Thrapston.

David Smith, planning and communities director at IM Properties, said: “We’ve had a longstanding commitment to engaging with the local community, having held events across Thrapston and Titchmarsh over each of the last four years.

"We were grateful to the large number of residents who came along to the most recent event.

"This allowed us a chance to present, explain and listen to feedback about the amendments we’ve made to the existing planning application, including the opportunity to celebrate the archaeological story of Thrapston Roman Town.

“We’ll soon be submitting the updated plans to North Northamptonshire Council, after which people will be able to submit comments through its statutory consultation.

"We remain committed to working with stakeholders and the relevant authorities to bring forward a well-designed and highly sustainable business park that makes a positive contribution to the local community and, in particular, allows DSV to plan its future growth with certainty and cement its relationship with the Thrapston area.”

But attendees at the drop-in event were not won over by the marketing exercise with residents from Thrapston, Titchmarsh and surrounding villages voicing their opposition to the development.

Kevin Shapland, chairman of STAUNCH, the group formed to protect the Upper Nene Valley, attended the community drop-in with other residents and campaigners.

The group has already raised more than £30,000 to build a fighting fund to oppose the development.

He said: “They have changed plans that they say are ‘minor’ but in our opinion they should put in a whole new application. The warehouses are larger and the changes are bigger.

"I think the turn-out (at the event) shows growing anger and we would ask everybody to put in a new objection.”Other residents who popped in to see the new plans were equally unimpressed by the prospect of the warehouse complex, describing the application as a ‘blight on the landscape’ and ‘shocking’.

A resident of Islip, who did not wish to be named, said: “I don’t want to be accused of being a NIMBY but it’s on such a vast scale. It’s on a ridge – it’s not hidden. It’s an appalling shame for Titchmarsh.”

Concerns raised by residents include heavy traffic on the A605 – the cars and lorries that would be generated by the predicted work force estimated to be up to 2,000 jobs – and the loss of farmland on the greenfield site.

Located close to Junction 13 of the A14, the 120-acre site has been optioned by the Diocese of Peterborough and was glebe land owned by the church.

One Titchmarsh resident said: “It’s so short-sighted to rip up agricultural land. It’s totally in the wrong place. The church selling the option on the land is a scandal.”

Sharon Cole from STAUNCH added: “I’m just so angry, I have written so many objections.

"This application makes it look absolutely wonderful but it’s all about money. The roads are a danger.

"This county is going to be a terrible place to live. This land should not be used for development.”

The revised proposals now instead include the creation a new three arm roundabout approximately 300m south of the existing Oundle Road roundabout.

IM Properties says work will be required on the Oundle Road roundabout to ‘mitigate’ the forecast increase in traffic using the A605 northbound and Oundle Road.

Go to https://www.impthrapston.co.uk/ for further information. Go to https://publicaccess.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search NE/22/00698/OUT.