Corby MP says Titchmarsh and Thrapston warehouse plans 'not appropriate'

A Northamptonshire MP has urged planners to prioritise brownfield land rather than encouraging developers to ‘speculatively’ apply for planning permission on greenfield sites.

Corby MP Tom Pursglove has written to Rob Bridge, chief executive North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), to voice his and residents’ concerns about a proposed development by IM Properties.

Residents have raised strong objections to the new business park on a 120-acre site between the A605 Thrapston to Oundle road and Titchmarsh.

IM Properties' CGI of the proposed development near Titchmarsh

Plans could see a new facility for Thrapston-based DSV, together with an industrial park.

In his letter to Mr Bridge, Mr Pursglove said: “I am writing to share their views on this proposal and outline my concern about the strong level of local objection that has been expressed.

"...central points of objection relate to the lack of reference to such a development on this land in the Joint Core Strategy, or in any made local plans.”

Residents have highlighted concerns of flood risk, noise and light pollution.

The industrial complex that could be built on the site close to Titchmarsh and Thrapston

Mr Pursglove said: “Furthermore, light and noise pollution are expected to increase - a concern heightened by the experience of the large industrial unit constructed at Islip within recent memory and which has undoubtedly had an impact in this regard.

"These concerns are particularly important owing to the site's proximity to the Titchmarsh Nature Reserve, a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

“A further concern relates to the impact of the development on local congestion, both during and after construction.

"There are also legitimate concerns that there are not sufficient public transport networks in place to be able to service and facilitate such a large development adequately, particularly due to the requirement for workforce requirements to be transported into the area.”

The fields that are subject to a planning application

The letter continued: “More broadly, I would also again take this opportunity to urge NNC to ensure that a thorough, formal assessment is made of employment land and associated needs across North Northamptonshire, to ensure that development can tie in with actual, demonstrable need, and that the local planning policies clearly reflect where development of this sort is appropriate and where it is not.

"Essentially, the local authority should be very clear in encouraging industrial development to be prioritised on brownfield land, rather than speculatively on greenfield sites, such as in this instance. Other similar proposals in the vicinity only heighten this concern.”

Mr Pursglove asked for residents’ concerns to be ‘properly considered’ by councillors when determining the application and ‘due weight be given to them’.

Plans have promised a 'highly sustainable' new business park with the potential to accommodate 1,500 to 2,000 jobs.

Residents and local councillors opposed to the proposed warehouse developments have met with Mr Pursglove.

He said: “This was a useful meeting, following which I have been raising specific concerns and queries officially and I will continue to offer my ongoing support.

"It is clear to me that the earmarked sites are not appropriate for this scale of development, particularly on what is green, agricultural land presently.”

STAUNCH (Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitats), who are fighting the plans, will hold a 10-mile sponsored walk on Friday, August 12 to raise money to pay for legal representation to fight the plans.