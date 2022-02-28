Thrapston warehouse developer to reveal plans at community consultation meetings

Detailed proposals for a new business park in Thrapston are to be revealed at two 'second stage' consultation events in March.

At the end of 2021, Midlands-based property company IM Properties presented its plans for the 120-acre site between the A605 Thrapston to Oundle road and Titchmarsh to the local community.

Their plans would see a new facility for Thrapston-based DSV, together with an industrial park for manufacturing, light industry and logistics companies.

IM Properties is consulting members of the public

DSV is looking to relocate its global transport and logistics business on the end of Thrapston to a green field location.

David Smith, planning director at IM Properties said: “There is a significant need across the region for high-quality employment space and, as a growing international business and important local employer with historic ties to Thrapston, this site has been identified by DSV as an ideal location to build its flagship new facility.

“While we draw on our own comprehensive experience and the specialist insight of our professional team, we know we can achieve a better outcome by working with local people. This second consultation provides an opportunity for us to report on the feedback we received last year, respond to the comments and issues raised, and welcome input on our detailed draft proposals.”

Villagers in Titchmarsh have been bracing themselves for the planning battle against two proposals of industrial development close to their village.

A plan of how the area would look - the A605 is at the bottom of the picture

Leading the fight is STAUNCH (Save Titchmarsh and Upper Nene Countryside and Habitats) who are rallying opposition to 'unwanted and unnecessary industrial units and warehouses' next to the protected wetlands of the Upper Nene Valley.

The second consultation phase has been launched to gather feedback on detailed proposals for a 'sustainable' new business park north of Junction 13 of the A14.

Members of the public have been promised a look at detailed plans to create a 'highly sustainable' new business park with the potential to accommodate 1,500 to 2,000 jobs.

The plans also boast 'net zero construction' delivered alongside a sensitive site-wide landscaping strategy.

The glebe land near Titchmarsh was owned by the Diocese of Peterborough.

Feedback received during the first phase of the consultation has helped to shape and evolve the company’s detailed draft plans and designs.

The plans can be seen at two public drop-in events and online via a consultation website.A spokesman for IM Properties said: "In line with its commitment to delivering social value beyond the boundaries of its sites, IM Properties aims to maximise the community benefits arising from its investment and activity in Thrapston – which could include a combination of skills, training and education programmes, creating new green spaces, supporting community projects, and delivering facilities and amenities that local people want to use.

"The project would also be delivered with net zero construction and developed to deliver biodiversity net gain and commitments to climate change mitigation, including a low energy specification, the use of renewable technologies, and championing sustainable procurement – with buildings designed to encourage and help occupiers operate in a more sustainable way.

"If approved, the site would include a new high-quality UK flagship facility for DSV - which is currently based out of two buildings at Haldens Parkway in Thrapston and has had a local presence in the town for over 40 years - employing 600 permanent staff including around 200 members of its existing staff who live locally.

How the building might look - a computer generated image of the industrial park

"The remainder of the development could create an additional 1,400 jobs across the manufacturing, light industrial and logistics sectors, with the potential to also include space for new and growing small to medium-sized enterprises."

Plans being presented will include information about the proposed site layout and building design, approach to landscaping, plans to deliver biodiversity net gain, opportunities to enhance public access and key environmental considerations such as a drainage strategy.

An additional update will be provided on the project’s transport work, although this will be more limited while 'the local highways authority works to complete its own highways model of the local area'.

The consultation and the community drop-in events are being held on:

Thursday, March 3 at 4.30pm to 8pm, at The Clubroom, 19 High Street, Titchmarsh NN14 3DF

Saturday, March 5, from 10am to 4pm, at Thrapston Primary School, Market Road, Thrapston NN14 4JU