Thrapston and Titchmarsh residents urged to attend community event to 'showcase' warehouse development

By Alison Bagley
Published 17th May 2024, 16:52 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 16:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Developers of a proposed business park on farmland between Thrapston and Titchmarsh have invited residents to a community ‘showcase’.

A four-hour drop-in session has been organised for Wednesday, May 22, from 3pm to 7pm at Thrapston Sports Club in Chancery Lane.

Residents will have a chance to view and discuss the amendments to the hybrid planning application for Thrapston Business Park by IM Properties, which has been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fierce local opposition has been voiced to the development of the 120-acre site north of Junction 13 of the A14, that would swallow up green fields between Titchmarsh and Thrapston.

IM Properties planned development sits between Thrapston and Titchmarsh/IM PropertiesIM Properties planned development sits between Thrapston and Titchmarsh/IM Properties
IM Properties planned development sits between Thrapston and Titchmarsh/IM Properties

David Smith, planning and communities director at IM Properties, said: “The amendments to the existing planning application have been carefully prepared to preserve and where possible enhance the significance of the SAM (the Titchmarsh Roman Town Scheduled Ancient Monument).

“Our vision remains to create a high-quality new business park to drive economic growth and prosperity in Thrapston and the wider area and create a flagship new facility for DSV – an existing local employer that has been operating in Thrapston for over 40 years.”

Read More
Corby MP says Titchmarsh and Thrapston warehouse plans 'not appropriate'

A hybrid planning application for Thrapston Business Park was submitted to North Northamptonshire Council on May 20, 2022, and was validated on June 1, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thrapston Business Park/IM PropertiesThrapston Business Park/IM Properties
Thrapston Business Park/IM Properties

In August the same year, part of site that includes Titchmarsh Roman Town – an ancient Nene Valley settlement – was given Scheduled Ancient Monument (SAM) status and protection.

IMP has now amended its hybrid planning application to move the proposed A605 access road from the north west, where the Roman town was, to the south west of the site.

The area will now be used for an attenuation pond, pedestrian/cycle facilities and landscaping.

As well as the drop-in event, from Wednesday, May 22, updated information about the project will also be available on the project’s consultation website at www.impthrapston.co.uk

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The land between Thrapston and Titchmarsh with the A605 at the bottom of the picture/STAUNCHThe land between Thrapston and Titchmarsh with the A605 at the bottom of the picture/STAUNCH
The land between Thrapston and Titchmarsh with the A605 at the bottom of the picture/STAUNCH

IM Properties says it aims to maximise the ‘community benefits arising from its investment and activity’ in Thrapston – which could include a combination of skills, training and education programmes, creating new green spaces, supporting community projects and delivering amenities.

Related topics:David SmithNorth Northamptonshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.