Thrapston and Titchmarsh residents urged to attend community event to 'showcase' warehouse development
A four-hour drop-in session has been organised for Wednesday, May 22, from 3pm to 7pm at Thrapston Sports Club in Chancery Lane.
Residents will have a chance to view and discuss the amendments to the hybrid planning application for Thrapston Business Park by IM Properties, which has been submitted to North Northamptonshire Council.
Fierce local opposition has been voiced to the development of the 120-acre site north of Junction 13 of the A14, that would swallow up green fields between Titchmarsh and Thrapston.
David Smith, planning and communities director at IM Properties, said: “The amendments to the existing planning application have been carefully prepared to preserve and where possible enhance the significance of the SAM (the Titchmarsh Roman Town Scheduled Ancient Monument).
“Our vision remains to create a high-quality new business park to drive economic growth and prosperity in Thrapston and the wider area and create a flagship new facility for DSV – an existing local employer that has been operating in Thrapston for over 40 years.”
A hybrid planning application for Thrapston Business Park was submitted to North Northamptonshire Council on May 20, 2022, and was validated on June 1, 2022.
In August the same year, part of site that includes Titchmarsh Roman Town – an ancient Nene Valley settlement – was given Scheduled Ancient Monument (SAM) status and protection.
IMP has now amended its hybrid planning application to move the proposed A605 access road from the north west, where the Roman town was, to the south west of the site.
The area will now be used for an attenuation pond, pedestrian/cycle facilities and landscaping.
As well as the drop-in event, from Wednesday, May 22, updated information about the project will also be available on the project’s consultation website at www.impthrapston.co.uk
IM Properties says it aims to maximise the ‘community benefits arising from its investment and activity’ in Thrapston – which could include a combination of skills, training and education programmes, creating new green spaces, supporting community projects and delivering amenities.
