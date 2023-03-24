This week's round-up of the potholes causing you grief in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

Potholes are continuing to cause problems for drivers on roads in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

We have been asking you to tell us where the worst potholes are across north Northants and unfortunately the list seems to keep growing.

Headlands in Kettering is just one example where the road surface is dotted with craters, some of which are actually quite deep.

One of the potholes in High Street, Burton Latimer

A Wellingborough reader contacted us about Roberts Street in the town, saying this road is ‘long overdue’ for resurfacing.

They told us: “There are roads in the immediate area which have been resurfaced but Roberts Street has been left to neglect.”

When we asked for more examples of potholes, readers came up with plenty on our Facebook page.

One said: “There was a huge crater type one on the A6 bridge between Desborough roundabout and the Desborough/Stoke Albany roundabout.

A pothole in Headlands, Kettering

"It got fixed but that whole bridge looks like a patchwork quilt, every other month it re-opens and it's so dangerous.”

Another reader said it was ‘terrible’ along the A45 between wellingborough and Northampton in both directions.

Several people told us about potholes causing problems in Burton Latimer High Street, including Jeanette Hancock.

She said: “Admittedly they have filled one a bit further along but there are quite a few more in the same area.”

Another pothole in Headlands, Kettering

We have been told that Northfield Avenue in Kettering has six potholes ‘all clumped together and they are not tiny ones.’

One reader said: “Driving through Rushton to Rothwell there’s huge potholes dotted everywhere, and coming back from near Argos Wincanton towards Kettering it’s spot the un-potholed tarmac, the roads are a disgrace.”

Tony Graham sent us a picture and said: “There are so many in Rushden at the moment.”

One reader described it as ‘like wacky races’ trying to dodge potholes in Carriage Drive, Kettering.

Tony Graham sent us this picture of a pothole in Rushden

Over in Corby, Jubilee Avenue and Beanfield Avenue on the crossing outside St Brendan’s School have been highlighted as being a pothole hotspot.

One reader said: “You should see the potholes at St Brendan's School zebra crossing, three potholes 1ft wide 200mm deep.”

However, it’s not all bad news as work has finally started to resurface Occupation Road, which has been dubbed one of the worst roads in Corby for potholes.

