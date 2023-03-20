Work finally begins on one of Corby’s worst roads for potholes

Resurfacing works to Corby’s Occupation Road have finally begun this morning (Monday, March 20).

The works were originally set to begin, March 7, but the date was pushed back.

The works are scheduled to take three weeks (15 weekdays), finishing by Friday, April 7. During this time the road will be closed between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Work has begun on Occupation Road

The road has become one of the worst in the town for potholes and has been in serious need of resurfacing.

North Northamptonshire Council say the works will include road resurfacing and patching, essential iron work replacement, speed hump replacement, new road markings and drainage gulley cleaning.

The work has been split into three phases.

Phase one (March 20 to March 24)

Studfall Avenue to Forest Gate Road - surfacing, iron work, speed bumps and lining. Road closed between Studfall Avenue and Forest Gate Road.

Phase two (March 27 to March 31)

Forest Gate Road to Rockingham Road – iron works only. Road closed between Forest Gate Road and Rockingham Road.

Phase three (April 3 to April 7)

Forest Gate Road to Rockingham Road - patching, speed bumps and lining. This phase will be undertaken during the schools’ Easter break to lower disruption to the area. Road closed between Forest Gate Road and Rockingham Road.

The road will be closed to through traffic on Occupation Road. A diversion will be always in place during the works, as shown on the map. The red line shows the road closure extent, and the blue line shows the diversion route.

For more information, visit the North Northamptonshire Council website.

