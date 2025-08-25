This is my favourite coffee spot in Northamptonshire

Though the volume of coffee spots is ever-increasing with Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and other big-brands taking up more space by the day, opting to support local businesses can feel a tough ask.

The likes of Bewiched and Butterwick are effectively flying the flag for Northamptonshire-based coffee brands with several spots dotted around the county, and while each deserves praise for their quality and availability, a different spot has become my go-to in recent months, and has been a stalwart part of my morning routine ever since.

Twenty9 opened in Earls Barton in January 2025, and found immediate competition by way of Jeyes, and Espresso (which is also fantastic) in the village. News that the Co-op will soon feature a Costa Coffee outlet means it faces yet more hurdles to overcome, but its strong start seems to have continued into 2025, and for good reason.

The cafe includes all the typical coffee offerings as well as smoothies, and stocks sweet treats and savory snacks, all of which are worthy of the trip to its conveniently-named spot at 29, The Square in Earls Barton.

The coffee is superb, which is little surprise when you discover it supports Northampton-based coffee roastery, Yellow Bourbon, which has become a firm favourite among locals, and the different offerings mean there’s something for everyone, from hardcore black coffee traditionalists to carefully-curated concoctions ordered by the most particular of millennials (I still don’t know what a macha is).

Small touches like being pet-friendly, to leaving coffee grounds for people to take home and use in their garden show that the company cares about sustainability and community.

Asking people to support local businesses can be a tough ask, in large part because they’re seen to be more expensive than more prominent national or global brand names, but Twenty9’s £3.75 for a cappuccino is easy to stomach when you realise Costa Coffee would set you back £4.40 for the same privilege.

A latte will set you back the same, an espresso shot £2, an Americano £3.20, and sweet treats such as a chocolate twist and almond croissant will set you back £2.75.

Opening, and more importantly maintaining a small business can be an impossible task in 2025, especially in an industry where competition is so fierce, and overbearing. Good coffee can be hard to come by, and finding a place where the service and atmosphere are equally pleasant is a real treat.

If you’re ever in the area, give it a shot. You won’t be disappointed.