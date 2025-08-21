Popular Corby bakery to transform stores into coffee shops starting with Kettering outlet

Corby’s home-grown bakery chain Butterwick will transform its stores into coffee shops to extend their food offer with sit-down cafes, starting in Kettering.

The store has been given a fresh new look with redesigned interiors, providing more seating space offering views of the Market Place.

As well as the inside of the shop being revamped, new-look stores will offer a wider selection of snacks including a breakfast and lunchtime menu.

Butterwick co-founder Ryan Scarborough has been busy putting the finishing touches to the Kettering store that will boast a new counter and seating areas.

Butterwick in Kettering will be one of the first new look coffee shops/National World/Butterwick

He said: “It was four years ago we opened in Kettering so it was needed in a way. It’s going to be the same Butterwick and more.

"We still have the bakery but will will be introducing a breakfast option and lunches with sandwiches, toasties and cakes.”

Eat-in customers will be given porcelain cups and plates and will be able to sit indoors or outside thanks to a newly-acquired pavement licence.

Finishing touches made to the new counter in Butterwick, Kettering will be one of the first new look coffee shops/National World

Ryan says the refurbishment will be good for the shops as trading conditions have been tough with the increase of National Insurance payments, and they have recently signed a franchise package deal.

He said: “It’s very challenging, National Insurance has increased costs. No-one has any money, but we have just signed franchise packages and there's been lots of interest.”

In September, Ryan and wife Fiona will celebrate six years since they opened the doors of their original shop in Rockingham Road, Corby.

But the couple have vowed to keep the Butterwick brand ‘going strong’ as they manage stores across six counties.

Kettering’s new look store will re-open today (Thursday, August 20) with their long-planned kiosk at Northampton Railway Station coming later in the year – their 15th outlet.