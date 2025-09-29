'This is a joyful school' praises Bishop as Wellingborough community presented with excellence award for creating ‘sense of family’

Staff, governors and pupils at a Wellingborough primary school have celebrated being given a Church School Excellence Award at a special celebration assembly.

All Saints Church of England Primary School and Nursery welcomed the Bishop of Peterborough the Right Reverend Debbie Sellin and Diocesan Director of Education Peter Cantley to the ceremony.

Diocese of Peterborough’s Church School Excellence Awards are given to schools that demonstrate high standards with successful integration of Christian values across curriculum and daily life.

Pupils gathered at a whole school service where the award was handed over to headteacher Emma Johnson.

Bishop Debbie said: “It’s a joyful school and Emma is inspiring. She’s ambitious for the children and wants the best for every one. Every single person here is special.”

All church schools are graded during a SIAMS inspection (the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools), focussing on the impact of the school's Christian vision on the whole school community.

The Diocese of Peterborough’s Church School Excellence Awards were introduced to recognise excellent practice in schools within the Peterborough Diocese looking at SIAMS and Ofsted inspection reports.

Peter Cantley, diocesan director of education, said: “We have known for a long time that this is a wonderful school that creates a wonderful sense of family. The school’s vision is inspiring and impactful. We have had a close relationship with All Saints over the years and they have achieved remarkable high standards but more than that, they have created a real sense of family and strong sense of community. Every pupil is valued and can fulfil their potential.”

SIAMS inspectors praised the school’s ‘meticulously planned’ collective worship setting the school up for the day as well as the various activities of the pupils, particularly the road safety group campaign for safe parking. They achieved the top rating.

Speaking after the special assembly, head teacher Mrs Johnson said: “We are very proud that the diocese has recognised our hard work. We work really hard to create a family atmosphere. We have children of many different faiths alongside Christians – it’s about respect for all, regardless of background. Everyone feels they are respected and valued, that is important.”

She added: "We will put the award in the foyer so it’s the first thing that everyone will see.”

All Saints Church of England Primary School and Nursery has had to cope with disruption following a catastrophic flood in August 2020 that saw children being taught in mobile classrooms.