Pupils, staff and Governors at All Saints CEVA Primary School in Wellingborough have been celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

The inspection recognised the huge amount of work that enabled the school to move to ‘good’ despite catastrophic floods affecting the buildings.

All Saints Primary was judged as ‘requiring improvement’ in October 2018 and had been waiting for a return visit which eventually came just before the summer.

Head Teacher Emma Johnson and pupils celebrate their 'good' report

The inspection team during their feedback said: “All Saints is a mutually respectful culture which is built on strong relationships. It is quite simply a family. The personal development of pupils is integral to the offer at the school where the children are a credit and behaviour is a real positive across the school.”

In August 2019, the school was hit by a devastating flood that effected parts of Wellingborough. The whole of the ground floor of the school was out of action for over 12 months – three classrooms left unusable and children needing to be educated in a mixture of mobile classrooms and a church hall.

The final refurbishment has only just been completed in August 2022 with inspectors seeing first-hand the challenges that the school has faced.

Inspectors said: “It is a school where there is no complacency, and the leaders have great energy never using the pandemic or flood as an excuse or barrier. The curriculum is broad and balanced with no ceiling placed on learning for any child and learning environments are rich”.

Within the report the school was recognised as ‘being like one big family, where pupils enjoy their learning’.

Pupils told inspectors that ‘All Saints is a kind school because we all look after each other’.

The report found that pupils enjoy school and staff have high expectations for all children with particular mention of children with additional needs being supported strongly by staff and external support utilised with the school being recognised for being an Inclusive environment.

Across all subjects pupils mentioned their levels of enjoyment and enhanced by leaders developing a strong curriculum with reading a priority.

Inspectors felt that the school has ‘a very strong culture of safeguarding’ with support and challenge from governors being seen as effective.

It is noted in the report by parents and carers they are overwhelmingly positive about the school.

One parent said: “All Saints is a fantastic, nurturing school that seems to churn out children who are confident, polite and have a can-do attitude.”

Parents appreciate in particular the ‘welcoming and approachable’ staff.

The report also recognised the excellent relationships and support the school has from both governors and the Local Authority

Emma Johnson headteacher said: “We are delighted with our recent Ofsted report in that it recognises the considerable hard work of staff and governors during a very challenging time for the school.

"It is fantastic to be rewarded for the amazing work that happens at All Saints. I am immensely proud to lead such an amazing group of people and work with such incredible children and their parents”.