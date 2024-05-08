Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A third man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Corby.

Cameron Hughes, who police had been searching for following the incident on April 15, has been remanded into custody charged with Section 18 GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old appeared before magistrates on April 26 and was held in custody before an appearance at Northampton Crown Court later this month.

A teen was stabbed in an alleyway off Hoy Walk, Corby. Image: National World

The incident in Shetland Way drew a major armed response from police. The teen victim, who we cannot name for legal reasons, received two stab wounds from a zombie knife and is now recovering from the ordeal.