Third man charged over 'zombie knife stabbing' of child in Corby
and live on Freeview channel 276
A third man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Corby.
Cameron Hughes, who police had been searching for following the incident on April 15, has been remanded into custody charged with Section 18 GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.
The 28-year-old appeared before magistrates on April 26 and was held in custody before an appearance at Northampton Crown Court later this month.
The incident in Shetland Way drew a major armed response from police. The teen victim, who we cannot name for legal reasons, received two stab wounds from a zombie knife and is now recovering from the ordeal.
In the days after the alleged joint enterprise offence, Northamptonshire Police also charged Max Boulton, 18, of Gainsborough Court with one count of section 18 wounding with intent, dangerous driving and possession of a knife in a public place.Logan McBride, 18, of Everest Lane, Corby was charged with section 18 wounding with intent.