Men suspected of stabbing Corby boy in the back with zombie knife appear in court
Two teens accused of stabbing a Corby boy in the back appeared in court this morning (Thursday, April 18) to face a number of serious charges.
Max Boulton and Logan McBride appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court wearing grey tracksuits at 11.30am.
They did not speak during the hour-long hearing but nodded at each other as they were separately taken down to the cells.
The court heard that the two 18-year-olds were accused of a joint enterprise grievous bodily harm alleged to have happened at 5pm on Monday.
The pair, along with a third man, are accused of being involved in a foot chase on the Lodge Park estate.
A 16-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed in the back with a zombie knife while he was on the way to his girlfriend’s house. He suffered two stab wounds including one just 1cm from his spine, and is recovering at home.
Police are said to have tracked the pair down to accommodation at a pub in Arthingworth on Tuesday, before they pursued a red Ford Kuga to The Ashway, Brixworth, and arrested Boulton and McBride.
Boulton, of no fixed abode but formerly of Gainsborough Court, Corby, is accused of dangerous driving, possession of a knife and GBH.
McBride, of Everest Lane, is accused of GBH.
Neither entered any pleas and their case was sent to the crown court where the pair will appear in May.
Each had a parent to support them in court.
Both had legal representatives who made bail applications on their behalf. McBride was given conditional bail.
Boulton’s mother sobbed as was denied bail and remanded in custody.
A third man, aged 27, who this paper is unable to name under current privacy laws, is still at large in connection with the incident.
The court made made an order banning the identification of the victim because of his age. Magistrates made it clear this also applies to social media posts.