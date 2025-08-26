Third attack at Kettering nightclub as young adults assaulted and injured at Decades

Northants Police are appealing once again for witnesses to come forward after another assault at a Kettering nightclub.

On Monday, August 25, three teenage adults were assaulted at Decades in Carrington Street – the third attack at the venue in three days.

In the most recent attack three friends were assaulted by the same man – one teenager required hospital treatment after he was headbutted and punched, a second teenage man was hit in the face and sustained facial injuries, and a teenage woman sustained a dislocated shoulder.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 3.30am and 4am, three friends were assaulted by the same man. One teenage man sustained a concussion and required hospital treatment after he was headbutted and punched as he left the nightclub.

“A second teenage man was hit in the face and sustained facial injuries, and a teenage woman, who was also assaulted, sustained a dislocated shoulder and torn muscles.

“The offender was white and in his early 30s, of a stocky build with blonde hair. He was wearing a black jumper and black trousers.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy at the time of the incident with people leaving the premises and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 250004500394 when providing any information.

The force spokesman added: “This is the third reported assault at Decades in Carrington Street, Kettering over the bank holiday weekend, however they are not believed to be linked.”