A teenage man has been seriously injured during an assault in a Kettering town centre nightclub.

The incident in which the victim is believed to have hit in the face with a bottle took place in Decades, in Carrington Street in the early hours of today (Sunday, August 24)

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a teenage man sustained serious facial injuries in an alleged assault inside the licensed premises in Carrington Street, between 12.30am and 1am.

“The teenage man is believed to have been struck with a bottle after a fight broke out near to the punch bag area. He was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment.

“A 19-year-old man from Burton Latimer has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/b0a5I and https://orlo.uk/WlIx7

Please quote incident number 25000497722 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.