Blood Brothers is making its way to The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough next week in a monumental effort that is the first time the venue has had a touring production of this scale visit.

The musical takes place in the mid-late 20th century in Liverpool, and depicts two brothers separated at birth who form an unlikely friendship that has profound consequences.

Blood Brothers will be in town from March 21 until Saturday, March 25, with show times in the afternoon and evening.

Blood Brothers is coming to The Castle in Wellingborough this March

Martin Cleverley, general manager of The Castle, said: "The Castle Theatre is a venue that is more than ready to host such amazing productions such as Blood Brothers, direct from the West End, as it proved so last year when it hosted Rock of Ages.

"The infrastructure is in place, the facilities are excellent, the team is more than capable and the welcome to all of our existing and new customers will be superb.”

The Castle is a firm fixture of Wellingborough’s entertainment landscape. The shows that are set to follow Blood Brothers on the stage include Britain’s Got Talent superstar Jon Courtenay, Marcus Brigstocke, Peter Andre and Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap in October.

Parkwood Leisure currently manages The Castle Theatre

Martin added: "For a long while now, The Castle Theatre hasn't really had the opportunity to delve into such a market, but since Parkwood Leisure took on the management of the theatre in 2019 there has been the drive to grow as a venue, be noticed more in our local surroundings and open up many more opportunities for the local community and our customers.

"This is the start of a new dawn for The Castle Theatre, with many more exciting productions and live events to follow. "

Blood Brothers is one of the most beloved musicals in the country, and with a limited run at The Castle, people in Wellingborough and its surrounding areas can learn why it’s often referred to as the ‘Standing Ovation Musical’.