Wellingborough theatre to welcome chart-topper Peter Andre

Mysterious girls and boys will be able to get close to superstar singer Peter Andre as he brings his 30th anniversary show to The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

Theatregoers will be able to buy tickets for an exclusive meet and greet session with Mr Andre and the show on Thursday, April 27, next year.

Starting his career in the 1990s with singles Mysterious Girl and Flava topping the charts, he later appeared in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

Peter Andre

Now working on stage and screen he has starred in Grease: the Musical and Thriller, and launched his own You Tube channel, The Andres.

A message on Mr Andre’s website said: “We are kicking off with a series of events across the country which will offer one-of-a-kind experiences, including meet and greets, music, competitions, memorabilia and plenty more to reminisce about the past 30 years.

“Don’t miss out on getting tickets to one of Peter’s shows. Every ticket holder will receive a free NFT.

“We are also holding a ‘Mysterious Girl’ competition as part of the PeterAndre30 celebration in which winners can win five exclusive one-to-one video calls with Peter Andre himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 1990s he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK with numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international awards along the way.

Standard tickets are £43 with limited meet and greet tickets priced at £83 – guaranteeing ‘best seats’ and a photo.