That ‘90s Festival returns to Corby this summer with DJ Dupex, Livin' Joy and N-Trance

A celebration of 90s music which sold out last year is back this summer with tickets now on sale.

After a massive debut in 2024 that scooped Live Event of the Year at the Corby Music Awards, That ‘90s Festival is back with 2025 promising to take things to a whole new level.

This year’s event will be packed with legendary 90s acts and iconic DJs – all set in the heart of Corby.

From crowd-favourite headline performers to live dancers, percussionists, sax players and more, the day promises a celebration of the decade that defined dance music.

The line-up has been announced and includes N-Trance, Livin’ Joy, K-Klass and Al McKenzie (D:Ream).

Organised by Corby’s very own Danny Upex, the festival was born out of a love for 90s music and a mission to bring big-time events to the town.

Danny said: “People are always saying there’s nothing local and everyone has to spend a fortune going to big cities for events.

“I wanted to prove that we can have incredible experiences here in Corby – with amazing music, a proper festival buzz and still be able to sleep in your own bed at the end of it.”

Last year’s event was sold-out and organisers say 2025 is set to be even bigger, better and packed with even more nostalgia-fueled energy.

This year’s event, which has an age restriction of 18+, will take place on Saturday, August 30 in Corby.

Follow @that90sfestival for updates on ‘the day sesh to end all day seshes.’

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

About Danny Upex, aka Dupex

Dupex is an international DJ, music producer and founder of That ‘90s Festival.

Known for his electrifying sets and genre-blending style, Dupex has played stages across the UK and Europe, including a standout residency at the legendary Ibiza Rocks.

His latest track ‘Live for the Weekend’ is out now.

Under his event brand Dupex Presents, he’s on a mission to bring world-class music experiences to local communities – proving you don’t need to travel far or spend a fortune to have an unforgettable night.