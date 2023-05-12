After a couple of delays and six months of operation, the temporary sewage pipe in Stanton Cross is in the process of being disassembled.

The £1bn housing estate in Wellingborough has been subjected to a temporary over-ground sewage pipe since December 2022, and after a couple of delays it’s finally being deconstructed as the original system has been fixed.

Irthlingborough Road closed on Tuesday (May 9) as the pipe was disassembled in parts by Anglian Water to ensure a ‘smooth transition’, beginning at the top of the hill. Now, it’s working its way down Driver Way, which will be closed to traffic from Monday (May 15) until Friday.

The pipe has been in operation since December 2022

The pipe is currently still assembled opposite Wendelburie Rise, a new housing development from Bovis Homes, however it will be removed in the coming days.

The issue arose when it was clear that there was a few leaks in the system despite it being in otherwise good condition, so the pipe was put in place in order to divert flows while Anglian Water fixed the issue. To do this, a lining was created inside the existing work, potentially preserving it for decades.

Stanton Cross is the largest growth that Wellingborough has seen since the 1960s, and it’s not without its fair share of controversy. The project has been at the centre of a debate concerning the historic trees in London Road as the town evolves to accommodate the developments.

The housing estate can now return to normal for the first time since December as the temporary sewage pipe departs, hopefully never to be seen again.

The temporary pipe is being removed in sections

The original pipe had spots of localised corrosion which caused leaks in the system

