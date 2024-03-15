Teachers set to strike at Rothwell school as Pathfinder staff take industrial action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents and carers of pupils who attend a school in Rothwell have expressed their shock that teachers have been ‘put into the position’ where they feel they have to strike.

Members of teachers' union NASUWT at Rothwell Junior School say they have reached a ‘breaking point’ in their ‘ongoing struggle’ against what they claim is a ‘toxic work environment’.

The junior school is one of seven primaries and the soon-to-leave Montsaye Academy which is part of the Pathfinder Schools trust.

The teachers are due to walk out and strike on Tuesday, March 19.

Addressing parents and carers, a leaflet handed out today at the school said: “The members of NASUWT at Rothwell Junior School have reached a breaking point in their ongoing struggle against a toxic work environment characterised by workplace bullying, fear and unreasonable demands.

"Faced with a litany of grievances that undermine their well-being and professionalism, NASUWT members at Rothwell Junior School have voted in favour of strike action.”

The leaflet added: “NASUWT members do not want to go on strike. But as staff of Pathfinder it is the only tool we have to raise our concerns. Culture at the school affects the education of your children.”

One ‘very concerned’ parent with two children at the school said: “Reading this flyer it is very upsetting that our hard-working teachers are being bullied and working in a toxic work environment filled with fear.

"Us parents want to take a stand against Pathfinder and let them hear our views on how they are destroying a good school. My children do not deserve to be taught in this environment where even the teachers are working in fear, how is this affecting them? Trying to relocate my children to a different school out of Pathfinder means looking out of my catchment area and a lot of schools are full to capacity. Us parents at Rothwell Juniors are behind the teachers 100 per cent and it's so sad to see how they are feeling and being treated behind the scenes.”

Another parent said: "Us parents are shocked and disgusted that the teachers have been put into a position that they feel like this.”