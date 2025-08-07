Swanspool summer schedule starts today as Wellingborough gardens to host free sports sessions, interactive games, and more
The summer sessions are open to all ages, and are hoping to make use of the newly-refurbished tennis courts and the bowls greens in the gardens with free taster sessions in tennis and bowls on offer.
A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Swanspool Pavilion and Gardens is the place to be this August, as the town council teams up with Friends of Swanspool Gardens to host four exciting Summer Activity Days packed with games, sports, and local flair.
"To join our Thursday activities there is no need to book—just turn up and join the fun. Whether you stay for an hour or spend the whole day, you’ll discover how much Swanspool has to offer, right on your doorstep.
"Whether you’re sporty, curious, competitive—or just after a lovely day out—there’s something for everyone, from toddlers to grandparents.”
Beginning today (August 7) and running every Thursday this month from 11am to 2pm, people can visit Swanspool Gardens to take part in treasure hunts and scavenger hunts around the gardens, interactive games with CYPN Youth Group, ‘engaging displays’ from Friends of Swanspool Gardens, Wellingborough Civic Society, Wellingborough Museum, the Arson Task Force and putting on the green – the latter costing £2 per round.
Refreshments will be on sale at the pavilion
A spokesperson from Friends of Swanspool Gardens added: “We’re excited to welcome people of all ages, families, friends and anyone looking for a fun, relaxed day out.
“These activity days are a brilliant way for people of all ages to discover the hidden gems of Swanspool Gardens and enjoy the space as a community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.