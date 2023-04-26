Following a story just this morning (April 26) concerning the ongoing closure of the men’s toilets in the Swansgate centre, the facilities are now open for public use once again.

There was a growing concern among locals that, while the female restrooms were open throughout, the gents were out of order ‘for weeks.’

However, North Northamptonshire Council has now informed the Northants Telegraph that they have re-opened.

The Swansgate toilets are back open, according to North Northants Council