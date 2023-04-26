News you can trust since 1897
Swansgate toilets are BACK OPEN - Wellingborough shoppers caught short can now access the car park restrooms

That was quick!

By William Carter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

Following a story just this morning (April 26) concerning the ongoing closure of the men’s toilets in the Swansgate centre, the facilities are now open for public use once again.

There was a growing concern among locals that, while the female restrooms were open throughout, the gents were out of order ‘for weeks.’

However, North Northamptonshire Council has now informed the Northants Telegraph that they have re-opened.

The Swansgate toilets are back open, according to North Northants CouncilThe Swansgate toilets are back open, according to North Northants Council
The Swansgate toilets are back open, according to North Northants Council
Those who require the facilities will find them near the entrance of the car park.

Here’s our original story from earlier today in case you missed it.

