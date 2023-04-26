Swansgate toilets are BACK OPEN - Wellingborough shoppers caught short can now access the car park restrooms
That was quick!
By William Carter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:37 BST
Following a story just this morning (April 26) concerning the ongoing closure of the men’s toilets in the Swansgate centre, the facilities are now open for public use once again.
There was a growing concern among locals that, while the female restrooms were open throughout, the gents were out of order ‘for weeks.’
However, North Northamptonshire Council has now informed the Northants Telegraph that they have re-opened.
Those who require the facilities will find them near the entrance of the car park.