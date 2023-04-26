Wellingborough shoppers have recently queried the availability of the toilets in Swansgate shopping centre, and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) have offered a response to the gents toilets’ closure.

The council-owned facilities situated near the entrance to the adjoining multi-storey car park are the only public restrooms available in the shopping centre, and while the female toilets remain open as usual, the gents have been out of order for a while.

One Swansgate shopper took to Facebook to show their confusion, saying: “The men’s toilets in the Swansgate have been closed for weeks with no apparent reason and remain closed today with no disabled toilet option.

The Swansgate men's toilets are currently unavailable to the public

"This leaves the men with nowhere to go.

"Many people have medical conditions that mean they need to use public conveniences on a regular basis.”

North Northamptonshire Council responded to the concerns, with a spokesman saying: “We are aware of a problem that has meant the public conveniences at Swansgate multi-storey car park have had to be temporarily closed.

"We are doing everything possible and are working with our contractors to get the toilets open again and apologise for the inconvenience.”

A timescale for when the toilets would re-open has not been given, however NNC reiterates that the closure is only temporary.

When contacted, representatives from Swansgate Shopping Centre declined to comment.

