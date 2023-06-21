All six lifts that connect the multi-storey car park to Swansgate Shopping Centre in Wellingborough are currently out of order.

The lifts are out of commission, as they have been since the beginning of the month, with no time-frame for when they will be back in operation for public use.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “The lifts were taken out of service due to an increase in reported problems.

The lifts in Swansgate shopping centre are currently not operational

"There are signs encouraging people to park on the level three for access to the shopping centre, and signs notifying members of the public that the lifts are closed.

"The operations team are sorting some final works this week and we plan to bring them back into use soon.”

While the stairs are still available, the lifts are essential for disabled shoppers, allowing people accessibility to the outlets in the centre.

Cllr Martin Griffiths (independent) said: “It is frustrating that the former borough council invested heavily in the car park only for the lifts to now be out of service.

"The free parking in Wellingborough, and in particular the centre, is vital to local businesses in these difficult times.

"These lifts need to be fixed as soon as possible.”