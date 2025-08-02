Summer trail, craft workshops, and Jellycat competition headline Rushden Lakes' summer schedule

Plenty of family friendly activities are set to take place over the summer holidays at Rushden Lakes, with something for everyone.

Rushden Lakes has prepared for summer by bringing visitors to the shopping centre a range of activities including a letter hunt summer trail around the lake, wooden, canvas, and ceramic crafts, and competition prizes from Butterwick, Primark, and Canoe2.

Donna French, centre manager said: “Rushden Lakes is the place for families to play, learn, and connect this summer.

"Alfresco dining, summer sales, and exciting activities means there are countless ways to make memories.

Rushden Lakes has a packed schedule this summer

"We’re encouraging those who do visit us to capture their happy moments with a photo and share it with the message ‘Wish you were here.”

The summer trail, which will be available until August 31, will give children who visit the centre the chance to collect letters spelling out a summer-themed phrase to win a ‘special treat.’

Families can take part in nature adventures with the Rushden Rangers, alongside The Wildlife Trust BCN every Wednesday until August 27, with each week bringing a brand new theme.

Also happening this summer is The Lakes Kids Club, where every Tuesday kids can take part in craft workshops in the Leisure Terrace making costal-themed items like beach bags and seaside chimes.

The Wildlife Trust BCN will also be hosting ‘sustainable seaside craft sessions’ for visitors over the age of seven, which will see kids learning all about reducing plastic consumption while making rockpooling nets, crab lines, and more.

Face painting will be available on Wednesday, August 13 and 20 at the Community Sheds.

The ‘Jellycat’ competition has returned this summer, where five summer-themed plushies have ‘washed up’ at the centre, and visitors will be tasked with tracking them down.

Many of the activities are being held in support of Rushden Lakes’ chosen charity for this year, The Never Alone Project (TNAP), a Northamptonshire-based charity which helps support people, more prominently children, with grief, and how to navigate the emotions of losing a loved one.

Unlimited summer passes are available at Rock Up, Paradise Island Adventure Golf, and 360 Play, and Cineworld are hosting screenings for as little as £1 per ticket.

More information, as well as bookings can be found here.