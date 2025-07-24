Find out more about the new foodie hotspot creating a 'buzz' at Rushden Lakes

Rushden Lakes has a new foodie hotspot that’s turning heads and filling cones.

The Chip Factory, a bold new street food van inspired by Europe’s iconic chip friteries, has officially opened at the popular retail and leisure complex, as reported by the Northants Telegraph this week — and it’s already making an impact.

Co-founded by Northamptonshire locals Natasha Holland and Ben Scholes, The Chip Factory brings the spirit of European chip culture to the heart of the UK, serving up double-cooked, hand-cut chips made from locally sourced potatoes, loaded with flavour and topped your way.

But Natasha and Ben say The Chip Factory in the Food Court is more than just a new place to grab a bite.

It’s a locally grown business with serious ambition:

- Awarded a £2,000 start-up grant through the Build Your Business 2.0 programme from BIPC Northamptonshire

- Created five new local jobs

- Achieved a five-star hygiene rating on opening day

- Received ‘incredible’ feedback for both taste and inclusive menu options

Co-founder Natasha said: “The response so far has been incredible.

“We’ve put a lot of heart into this — the menu, the team, the experience — and it’s amazing to see people loving what we’re doing.”

Ben and Natasha say The Chip Factory’s offering is all about quality, simplicity and choice.

The chips, sourced locally, are 100 per cent gluten-free, and the menu includes a wide selection of vegan, vegetarian and allergen-aware toppings — all clearly listed for easy, informed choices.

Menu highlights include kids cones with a drink from £4.50, small cones for £4.95 including a free standard sauce or topping, with extra toppings 60p for factory sauces/toppings or £1 for premium toppings.

Customers can mix and match toppings or choose from a growing selection of speciality factory boxes — these fully loaded chip meals are already proving to be top sellers.

With queues forming daily and social buzz growing fast, The Chip Factory seems to be quickly becoming a Rushden Lakes favourite.

To keep up-to-date with this latest addition to Rushden Lakes’ food offering, follow them on Instagram @thechipfactoryuk or TikTok @thechipfactory