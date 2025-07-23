New eaterie opens at Rushden Lakes

A new eaterie has opened at Rushden Lakes just in time for the summer.

The Chip Factory is the latest addition to the food and drink offering at the retail and leisure complex.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “The Chip Factory is now open in our Food Court, get ready to load up on double-cooked chips stacked with your favourite toppings, from piri piri and sweet chilli to cheddar cheese, fresh onions and more.

"Come hungry, leave happy.

"Drop by on your next visit — you won’t be disappointed.”

The Chip Factory will be open seven days a week from 11.30am to 5.30pm.

It will be joining Ben & Jerry’s, Vaarista and Krispy Kreme in the Food Court.

Rushden Lakes has well-known fashion brands, independents, restaurants and leisure outlets and attracts millions of visitors every year.

As well as shopping and entertainment, Rushden Lakes offers walks along the lake, canoeing and cycling.

The Wildlife Trust also has an on-site visitor centre.